MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum’s American History Series will continue April 11 with a program examining the historic Scopes “Monkey” Trial.
The presentation, led by educator Lew Miller, will be held at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The Milford Museum American History Series says the 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial centered on the debate over teaching evolution in public schools and featured prominent figures Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan. It also became one of the first trials broadcast nationwide on radio.
Organizers say the program will explore the trial’s lasting impact on education, science and public debate.
The event is part of a monthly series hosted by the Milford Museum focusing on local and national history.