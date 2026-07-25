MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library will host a free presentation exploring Delaware's political climate during the Civil War as part of the American History Series.
The program, "Delaware Politics During the Civil War," begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Historian Michael McKain will discuss Delaware's role as a border state, examining competing loyalties to the Union, state sovereignty and the state's fading system of slavery through historical newspapers, diaries and speeches, according to the Milford library.
McKain is the social science department chair and collegewide coordinator for K-12 partnerships at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. He previously taught middle and high school for 10 years, according to the library.
The monthly American History Series is co-sponsored by the Milford Museum and Milford Public Library and features programs on local, state and national history.