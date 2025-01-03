Milford reminds locals to follow snow removal rules during winter weather

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE TONIGHT... Snow showers are possible tonight in the wake of a weak clipper system. Air temperatures around freezing will allow some snow to stick mainly to grassy surfaces. Any untreated road surfaces or sidewalks may become slippery if snow begins to accumulate on them. Snowfall accumulations are generally expected to be around 1 inch or less. Any snow that melts may refreeze as temperatures fall into the mid-20s overnight. If traveling, slow down, use caution, and allow for extra time. Be prepared for changing conditions and areas of poor visibility.