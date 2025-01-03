Milford reminds locals to follow snow removal rules during winter weather

MILFORD Del.- The city of Milford is reminding locals to follow snow removal rules to help keep roads and sidewalks safe this winter.
If snowfall reaches more than 3-inches, people are required to move their cars off city streets so snowplows can clear the roads effectively. Additionally, for roads maintained by the Delaware Department of Transportation, no parking is allowed after just 1-inch of snow.
The city is also urging property owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours after snowfall ends, in line with local ordinances.