MILFORD, Del.- Milford School District students will begin attending temporarily reassigned schools Monday as the district continues its recovery efforts following the fire at Ross Elementary.
Superintendent Travis Moorman outlined the upcoming changes, detailing temporary school assignments, revised schedules and transportation adjustments.
The Milford School District says sixth-grade students will move to Milford Central Academy, while second-, third- and fourth-grade students from Ross Elementary will attend Milford Middle School beginning Nov. 2.
Displaced students will continue learning with their current teachers, according to Moorman. School administrators and teachers will greet students arriving at their new buildings Monday morning with welcome assemblies before helping them locate their classrooms.
The district says it also plans to maintain existing instructional schedules to minimize disruptions to students' education. However, the district will not initially offer some extracurricular clubs previously available to sixth-graders. Moorman said the district will review opportunities to bring those activities back.
The district has made some adjustments to arrival and dismissal times for sixth-graders and students transferring from Ross Elementary. The revised schedules are prepared to run Nov. 2-6, although the district cautioned that additional changes could be necessary as administrators evaluate how the arrangements are working.
Parents and caregivers can review the updated schedules and other relocation information here.
School district leaders say they will provide families with separate instructions for student drop-off procedures.
Bus transportation will also undergo adjustments to accommodate additional students and revised routes. Families are being asked to allow an extra 15 minutes at their designated bus stops during the first week of the changes.
Individual bus assignments and transportation information are expected to be available through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal by the end of the day Friday, Oct. 30.
Moorman acknowledged that the revised schedule for students transferring from Ross could create challenges for families coordinating work and other daily responsibilities. He said the district will monitor the changes and notify families ahead of time if further adjustments are needed.