MILFORD, Del. — The City of Milford will hold a special election on April 26 to determine whether it will borrow up to $8.5 million for critical water infrastructure improvements.
The referendum remains scheduled despite the city’s annual election being canceled. Registered voters will have the opportunity to approve or reject the issuance of general obligation bonds to finance the project.
A public hearing on the resolution is set for March 10 at 6 p.m. in the Joseph “Ronnie” Rogers Council Chambers, where the City Council will vote on the final authorization for the bonds.
Proposed Borrowing and Project Details
The funds would support the design, engineering, and construction of water system enhancements, particularly for the northwest service area. The bonds would also cover related infrastructure projects, construction inspection, and administrative costs.
According to city documents, the bonds will carry an interest rate not exceeding 7% and be backed by the city’s full faith and credit. Repayment will primarily come from accumulated and anticipated water impact fee reserves, with tax revenue serving as a secondary funding source.
Voting Information
The special election will take place at the Milford Public Works Building on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city utilizes Delaware’s state voter registration system, and eligible non-resident property owners must be registered with the City Clerk’s Office to participate in future elections and referendums.
For more information or to verify voter eligibility, residents can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 302-422-1111, extensions 1142 or 1303.