MILFORD, Del. - The Milford City Council voted Monday to table the application for the proposed Knight Crossing development, which would bring more than 400 housing units and retail space to the city.
The proposed development would span more than 60 acres off Route 1 and Cedar Beach Road and include 334 townhomes, 72 apartments and nearly 20,000 square feet of retail space.
The application included five variances from the city's code that had already been approved by the Milford Planning Commission. Despite those approvals, the City Council voted to wait for more information before moving forward with the application.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said he would have liked to see a different outcome at Monday's meeting.
"I would've liked to see approved preliminarily. And then it goes on to the next steps. It says this meets the criteria. And if it doesn't fix your your plans or, or come back and ask for something different."
The Mayor says that growth and affordable housing have to be considered together.
"If their goal is to say no to more housing because they're worried about growth, well then don't talk about homelessness. Don't talk about affordable housing, because when you add to housing stock, especially this kind."
Culotta said he believes the proposed development would benefit Milford.
"This is exactly what Milford needs. This exactly what Delaware needs. And we're saying we want more information. So we'll to slow the process down. That's doesn't send a good message that we're open for growth. So this council needs to get with it."
The council said it wanted more data on how the proposed development would affect traffic in the area, where some people have already experienced safety concerns.
"I've walked up and down this, this pretty little road for 20 years now," said Gail Shields.
Shields said walking in the area has already become dangerous because of traffic.
"I don't know if I'll be able to walk up and down this road. It's getting a little bit scary now with with the amount of traffic back and forth. But I'm just continuing to do it and I hope if they do, maybe put a shoulder in for people, for bikers and and for people who walk because it is a lovely little area."
Monday's decision means the Knight Crossing developer will have to wait longer for an answer from the city. The decision to table the application does not mean the development will not happen, but that it will be brought up again at a future City Council meeting.