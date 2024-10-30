MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday night in New Castle county, that involved a tractor trailer, driven by a Milford man.
On Oct. 30 at about 9:03 p.m., a Milford man driving a white freightliner tractor trailer, traveling in the right northbound lane of I-95 just north of Churchman's road, hit a pedestrian crossing the northbound lanes. DSP says the pedestrian was trying to get to the east side of the road from his disabled car in the left shoulder.
The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified. The driver of the Freightliner, a 52-year-old man from Milford, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki by calling 302-660-4267.