Milford Wellness Village to host free screenings of ‘Denying Gravity’ during Falls Prevention Week

MILFORD, Del. — Milford Wellness Village, along with several community partners, will offer free video screenings of the award-winning play Denying Gravity during National Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 22–26, 2025.
The event is part of an effort to raise awareness about falls, which are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among older adults. According to national data, more than one in four adults age 65 and older falls each year. In Delaware, health officials say fall-related hospital visits have been climbing.
Education Health & Research International (EHRI) is helping lead the effort. The group says blending education with entertainment in local venues is a way to reach more people. “Public safety and community wellness go hand in hand,” said Lon Kieffer, a comedian, healthcare professional and executive director of Milford Wellness Village.
Each event will feature Denying Gravity, a play produced by Sages Theater Company. Organizers say the performance uses humor and storytelling to highlight real-life fall risks and prevention strategies. Audience members will also have the chance to take part in discussions and pick up resources on balance, home safety and wellness programs in their area.
Community leaders say the screenings show how creative partnerships can make a difference. “This program makes wellness real and relatable. We’re proud to host programming that entertains while helping our community live safer, healthier lives,” said Becky Gaffney of Dickens Parlour Theater.
All screenings are free and open to the public.