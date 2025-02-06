MILFORD Del.- The City of Milford is celebrating a major milestone for its free public Wi-Fi service along the Riverwalk, which has already surpassed 1,000 unique users since its launch just a few months ago.
"The Riverwalk is a gem in our city, and providing free, reliable Wi-Fi access has made it even more attractive," Mayor Todd Culotta said.
The city's IT and Electrical Departments recently completed the second phase of the project, with work on the third phase expected to begin soon. This expansion will double the current Wi-Fi coverage, allowing even more people to access free internet while enjoying downtown Milford.
With plans for further expansion, Milford is committed to improving connectivity and supporting local growth.