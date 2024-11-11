MILLSBORO, Del. - Construction is still underway on the North Millsboro Bypass, a project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in this rapidly growing Sussex County area, as previously reported.
Locals and commuters can expect road closures and detours in the coming months as work intensifies on the $130 million project.
Anthony Triola, a worker on the project, noted the frustrations many feel navigating around the busy construction zone.
"I try to do everything I can to go around because there's just too many trucks,” Triola said, describing the challenges faced by both workers and drivers trying to reach local businesses or their destinations.
Henry Johnson lives in Millsboro and expressed optimism, hoping the long-term benefits will be worth the wait, "It's got to make it better," Johnson said.
Expected to be completed by summer 2025, the bypass promises to improve traffic flow and provide relief as the region continues to experience rapid growth.