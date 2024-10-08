SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Frank Stiles, 51, of Millsboro, for home improvement fraud following multiple investigations.
Since February 2023, detectives discovered that Stiles, operating under several business names, including Heron Creek Landscaping and Pools and Stiles Group LLC, had signed contracts with sixteen victims for in-ground pool installations and outdoor construction. Stiles received over $1.5 million in payments but failed to complete or even begin the projects.
In March, CoastTV spoke with several people who claimed to be victims of Stiles fraud. The three couples we spoke with had submitted complaints to the Delaware Department of Justice.
One of the people who filed a complaint against one of Stiles' companies, Russell Dietz, said in March that he paid for the project with money he earned as a firefighter on 9/11.
"It's disheartening that you can be down at 9/11 and do the right thing or try to do the right thing for your brother firemen and the people that were down there, and then have somebody come and take that from you."
On October 7, 2024, Stiles turned himself in to Troop 4 and faces numerous felony charges, including theft and home improvement fraud. He was released on a $187,500 unsecured bond. Authorities urge anyone who may have been defrauded by Stiles to contact the Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850.