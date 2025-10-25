MILLSBORO, Del. - One person was hospitalized after a house fire Saturday morning on Layton Davis Road, off Route 24 near Millsboro, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

Emergency crews were initially called to the scene for a medical emergency involving burn injuries but soon upgraded the situation to a structure fire. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Officials say the fire was caused by an apparent malfunctioning propane-powered space heater.

One person suffered significant injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

 

