MILLSBORO, Del. - Town leaders in Millsboro are exploring ways to refresh the look of downtown ahead of the summer season, focusing on cleanup efforts, building appearance, and potential public art projects.
During a recent downtown committee meeting, leaders discussed ideas ranging from alleyway cleanups and litter removal to updated signage, murals and possible changes to town codes aimed at improving aesthetics along Main Street.
Locals say the area already has character, but could benefit from small improvements.
"I feel like downtown Millsboro is very quaint," sais Jenna LeCruz, owner of Lani Lou's Brew.
LeCruz said she appreciates the town’s existing charm but supports efforts to enhance its appearance.
"I love it. I don't want to change the structure of it. I think it has great bones and I love the funkiness of it," LeCruz said. "I just feel like it can use a little lipstick and rouge. Just dress it up a little bit, and it's very inviting."
Leaders also pointed to issues such as broken glass in alleyways, litter, and aging building facades as areas of concern. They say they are considering whether updates to local regulations could encourage a more polished look for future development, taking inspiration from towns such as Berlin and Milford.
Other locals said they support the effort, as long as the town maintains its current character.
"I don't think it's uninviting,” said Bob Ruskowski, a Millsboro local. "Any positive changes would be good changes, especially if that's the goal to make it look authentic."
Leaders also discussed adding new signage and murals and encouraged business owners to reach out for assistance with future beautification projects.
While many of the proposals are still in early discussion stages, town leaders said the goal is to make downtown Millsboro a more inviting place for locals and visitors to stop, stroll and stay awhile.