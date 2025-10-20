MILLSBORO, Del. - A months-long drug investigation led to the arrest of a Millsboro man after police discovered methamphetamine, weapons and drug packaging materials inside his home, according to Delaware State Police.
Detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit began investigating 58-year-old John Bender after receiving information that he was dealing drugs from his home in the 32,000 block of South Captains Way in Millsboro.
On Oct. 17, police executed a search warrant at the residence and detained Bender. A search of the home uncovered 22.9 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, 21 knives classified as deadly weapons and four pairs of brass knuckles, troopers said.
Bender, a convicted felon who is prohibited from having deadly weapons, was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
25 counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity
Possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity
24 counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited
Possession of drug paraphernalia
After arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Bender was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,200 cash bond.