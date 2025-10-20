Arrest

On Oct. 17, police executed a search warrant at the residence and detained Bender

MILLSBORO, Del. - A months-long drug investigation led to the arrest of a Millsboro man after police discovered methamphetamine, weapons and drug packaging materials inside his home, according to Delaware State Police.

Detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit began investigating 58-year-old John Bender after receiving information that he was dealing drugs from his home in the 32,000 block of South Captains Way in Millsboro.

On Oct. 17, police executed a search warrant at the residence and detained Bender. A search of the home uncovered 22.9 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, 21 knives classified as deadly weapons and four pairs of brass knuckles, troopers said.

John Bender

Detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit began investigating 58-year-old John Bender after receiving information that he was dealing drugs from his home in the 32,000 block of South Captains Way in Millsboro. (DSP)

Bender, a convicted felon who is prohibited from having deadly weapons, was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

  • 25 counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony

  • Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity

  • Possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity

  • 24 counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

After arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Bender was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,200 cash bond.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you