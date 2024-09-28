LONG NECK, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man for DUI, drug, and traffic related offenses following a crash that injured three children on Sept. 27.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Friday Sept. 27. Authorities say a Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at a red light on southbound Indian Mission Road at John J. Williams Highway. A Kia K5, Ford F-150, and BMW X7 were stopped behind the Silverado. A Mercedes GLE, driven by Judson Wall of Millsboro, was approaching the stopped vehicles at an unsafe speed when it sideswiped the BMW and the Ford. The front of the Mercedes then struck the rear of the Kia, pushing it into the Silverado.
The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old man was uninjured. However, a 6-year-old passenger in the Kia was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two other children, ages 9 and 12, were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
When troopers arrived, they noticed signs of impairment in Wall and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, Wall was taken into custody without incident. A search of Wall and his belongings revealed nearly 50 grams of marijuana. Wall was uninjured in the crash.
The occupants of the Silverado, F-150, and BMW were not hurt.
He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,004 secured bond.