MILLSBORO, Del. - Construction is moving forward on the new TidalHealth Millsboro North Campus along Route 113 after the Millsboro mayor and council unanimously approved the project's final site plan.
The council voted 7-0 in favor of the approval during its Oct. 5 meeting, marking another milestone for the health care development.
Ken Usab, a professional engineer with Morris & Ritchie Associates, told the council that all required agency approvals had been secured ahead of the final site plan request.
Construction is already well underway at the intersection of Route 113 and Route 20, with TidalHealth previously telling CoastTV News that the new health care campus is expected to open by summer 2027.
The new campus will offer 12 health care services, including primary care, general surgery, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, neurology, cardiology, diagnostic cardiology, rheumatology, infusion services, pain management and orthopedics.
Once completed, the TidalHealth Mid-Sussex Campus will become the health system's largest non-hospital campus. The development will feature three buildings totaling approximately 150,000 square feet, bringing a wide range of medical specialties together at one location in Millsboro.