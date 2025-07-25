MILLSBORO, Del. - A major healthcare expansion is underway in Sussex County, as TidalHealth officially broke ground Friday on a new outpatient medical campus in Millsboro.
The facility, which will be located at the intersection of Route 113 and Route 20, is set to become TidalHealth’s largest non-hospital campus. When complete, the site will include three buildings totaling approximately 150,000 square feet.
"This will be TidalHealth’s largest non-hospital campus," said Steven Leonard, president and CEO of TidalHealth. "We’re excited to break ground. This is going to have a tremendous impact on care in the area."
The Millsboro campus will be an outpatient-only facility, meaning it will not include overnight beds. Patients requiring inpatient care will continue to be referred to TidalHealth’s Seaford or Salisbury locations.
The new complex will offer 12 services:
Primary care, general surgery, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, neurology, cardiology, diagnostic cardiology, rheumatology, infusion services, pain management and orthopedics.
Local leaders say the project is more than just a healthcare investment it’s a significant quality-of-life improvement for the region.
"It’s going to be a great time saver with the traffic conditions, and it’s offering all kinds of benefits," said Millsboro Mayor Robert McKee. "It’s one-stop shopping for healthcare."
Construction on the second building is scheduled to begin within the next 8 to 12 months. A third building remains in the planning phase.
The full campus is expected to be completed in about a year and a half.