MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro has been selected as one of Delaware’s three newest Downtown Development Districts. The Cabinet Committee on State Planning Issues unanimously recommended Millsboro, Claymont and Newport. The designation will allow qualifying projects within its designated district to be eligible for state and local development incentives.
Gov. Matt Meyer announced that Millsboro, Claymont and Newport were selected through the state’s 2026 application process. The additions bring Delaware to the 15 Downtown Development Districts allowed under state law.
“Downtown Development Districts give communities another tool to create housing, support local businesses and bring new life to properties that have been overlooked or underused. By expanding this program to Claymont, Newport and Millsboro, we're creating vibrant hubs in the communities Delawareans already call home and giving private investment a reason to follow," said Meyer.
For Millsboro, the designation could play a role in plans to redevelop the town’s downtown and expand access to the arts. Town Manager Jamie Burk pointed to the 1930s-era Millstone Theater as a key project.
"This designation provides the catalyst needed for downtown Millsboro to become a regional destination, supporting local businesses and creating housing opportunities through mixed-use development. We have already engaged developers eager to submit concept plans," said Burk.
The program was created in 2014 to encourage private capital investment, job growth, stronger commercial districts, expanded housing opportunities and downtown revitalization. According to the governor's office, 495 residential, commercial and mixed-use projects have been completed through the program. The state said $47.4 million in state investment has helped leverage about $693 million in private investment.
Millsboro, Claymont and Newport join existing Downtown Development Districts in Clayton, Delaware City, Dover, Georgetown, Harrington, Laurel, Middletown, Milford, New Castle, Seaford, Smyrna and Wilmington.