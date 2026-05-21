MILLSBORO, Del. - Voters in Millsboro will head to the polls June 13 to decide three seats on the town council, including representatives for Districts 2 and 3 and one at-large position.
The election will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reception Hall inside Millsboro Town Center on Wilson Highway.
The only contested race on the ballot is for the District 2 seat, where Ronald O’Neal of Pond Alley and Stephen Webster of Madison Street are seeking election. Gary Mack of Charlotte Boulevard is running unopposed for the District 3 seat, while Marty Presley of Roanoke Rapids is the lone candidate for the at-large seat.
Residents must be at least 18 years old and live within town limits to vote. Registered voters can cast ballots in person or request an absentee ballot.
Town officials said absentee ballot applications must be submitted by noon June 12. Applications can be mailed to voters through June 10. After that deadline, approved voters will need to pick up absentee ballots in person at Town Hall with identification.
Completed absentee ballots must be returned to Town Hall by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Applications for absentee ballots are available through the town’s website, at Town Hall or by calling Tammy Phillips at 302-934-8171.