MILLSBORO, Del. - A Millsboro woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after Delaware Animal Services said it removed 26 live animals and found seven dead cats inside a Gravel Hill Road home.
Jessica Donovan, 36, has been charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty, 26 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and two dog housing violations, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare.
Delaware Animal Services said officers responded to the Millsboro home on July 15 to conduct a welfare check. After arriving, animal welfare officers observed conditions that raised immediate concerns about the health and safety of the animals. Based on those observations, officers obtained a search warrant to conduct a more thorough examination of the property.
During the search, officers found 19 cats and seven dogs living in what the agency described as "horrendous conditions." The animals were removed from the home and taken to Brandywine Valley SPCA for evaluation and care.
Officers also found seven dead cats in cages and traps. The cats had been dead for an extended period, according to DAS. The agency said the home was cluttered and unsanitary, with accumulated feces, trash and various items throughout the residence.
“This is a deeply concerning case involving an individual entrusted with the care of animals,” said Mark Tobin, Chief of DAS. “Sadly, numerous animals died or experienced significant suffering under her care.”
According to DAS, Donovan operates an animal rescue known as Paws and Whiskers Rescue, which investigators believe was the source of many of the animals. The agency said additional animals were likely obtained through Donovan's involvement in trap-neuter-return programs.
DAS said Donovan was arraigned July 21 at Delaware State Police Troop 4 in Georgetown and released on her own recognizance. As a condition of her release, she is prohibited from owning or possessing animals or participating in trap-neuter-return or similar programs until the case is resolved in court.