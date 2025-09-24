MILLVILLE, Del. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a single-story home in the Banksville Park neighborhood of Millville, causing significant damage and drawing a multi-company fire response.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 4:14 a.m. on Sept. 24. When crews arrived, they said smoke and fire were visible from the rear and right sides of the house, with flames coming through the roof.
Under the command of Millville Assistant Chief Walt Johnson, firefighters quickly began suppression efforts and were able to bring the fire under control. The department said crews cleared the scene by 6:14 a.m.
There was no one home at the time of the fire. Two firefighters were evaluated on scene by medical personnel, but no injuries were reported.
Fire companies from Bethany Beach, Frankford, Roxana and Dagsboro responded with various assignments. Sussex County paramedics from Medic ME105 were also on scene. Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company provided coverage for Millville Station 1 during the response.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.