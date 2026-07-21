This article has been updated with more information from people who live in the Park Royal apartments.
MILTON, Del. - Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved preliminary site plans Tuesday for the redevelopment of the Park Royal apartment complex, moving forward a project that would replace the aging buildings with new housing units.
The commission reviewed updated plans for lighting, stormwater management, drainage and resident relocation after previously leaving the record open to gather additional information. Officials and representatives from the Milford Housing Development Corporation also discussed adding sidewalks connecting the property to Cypress Grove and nearby businesses, as well as preserving and cleaning up mature trees on the site.
The nonprofit plans to demolish the four existing apartment buildings, which were built in the 1980s, and construct four new buildings totaling 32 apartments. The organization says the redevelopment will provide newer housing with improved living conditions.
People who live there, however, say the deteriorating condition of the complex, including mold, vacant units and structural concerns, shows the redevelopment is needed, but they believe years of poor maintenance contributed to the buildings' decline.
"It's a lot of stuff that should have been working on through time, through the years," said longtime resident Waun Johnson. "A lot of things that happened out here ... could have been more improvement, and we wouldn't have to be wary about breaking things down."
While many support rebuilding the complex, people say their biggest concern is where they will live during construction and whether they will be able to afford to return once the project is complete.
"Save me a spot," Johnson said. "At least send me somewhere where I know we're going to be good ... until it is a spot available for me to come back."
The Milford Housing Development Corporation said its relocation plan, which has already been approved by the Delaware State Housing Authority, will cover relocation expenses, including rent and utilities, based on residents' income. Christina Stanley of the organization said approximately $144,000 has been allocated to relocate residents from the complex.
Specific details, including when people will need to move, are still being finalized. The Milford Housing Development Corporation did not respond to CoastTV News' request for additional comment Wednesday.