LEWES, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in Lewes on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 12:57 p.m. on March 11, when a Hino ST box truck was driving north on Venables Drive, approaching Senators Drive. At the same time, a 68-year-old Milton man was riding a bicycle on a paved path parallel to Venables Drive.
According to police, the truck turned east onto Senators Drive as the bicyclist entered the intersection. The bicyclist tried to avoid hitting the truck but crashed into the right rear side of it.
The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. His name has not been released as police notify his family.
The 26-year-old truck driver from Wilmington and a 27-year-old passenger from New Castle were not hurt.
The road was closed for about two hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
Delaware State Police Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone who saw the crash to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269. Tips can also be shared through Delaware State Police’s Facebook page or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
For those affected by the crash, Delaware State Police Victim Services is available 24/7 at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.