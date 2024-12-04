MILTON, Del. - Lights, music, and the unmistakable sound of holiday cheer filled downtown Milton on a chilly Wednesday night as the town celebrated its beloved Christmas parade.
Floats covered in shining lights, marching bands, and festive characters delighted attendees who gathered along Union Street.
Local businesses, schools, and organizations joined in the celebration, each showcasing their unique holiday spirit.
“I feel like I am in a Hallmark movie,” one attendee said.
For Jerry Blakeslee, a Milton native, the parade is a cherished tradition.
“I’ve been to every parade since 1993, when I was born,” he said. “It’s a great time to be here with both of my sons and see the parades come through,” Blakeslee said.
Even the Grinch made a guest appearance, alongside elaborately decorated vehicles and cheerful holiday characters.
For best friends Kim and Karen, the parade captures the heart of the season. “It’s close-knit, fun, and beautiful,” they said. “It fills that little home place.”
With Christmas weeks away, Milton’s coastal tradition brought the holiday spirit to life, keeping everything holly, jolly, and bright.