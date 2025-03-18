MILTON, Del – The Town of Milton is considering new regulations for short-term rentals (STRs), aiming to address community concerns while balancing property rights. The policy could directly impact businesses like Airbnbs. The proposed rules would establish a new section within the town code dedicated specifically to STRs, which could resemble similar regulations adopted by Lewes.
It is being debated at a time when other Delmarva communities are making similar moves. Ocean City is setting requirements on the length a person can stay at a rental in residential area.
Other Milton provisions being reviewed include:
- Definition: An STR is defined as a residential dwelling unit rented for 30 consecutive days or less.
- Occupancy Limits: Maximum of two people per bedroom, with children aged 6 and under not counting toward the limit.
- Local Contact Requirement: Each STR must have a local contact person available 24/7 to handle issues and be physically present at the property within one hour if needed.
- Complaint Handling: During business hours, complaints should be directed to Town Hall. After hours, complaints should be made to the police, who will maintain a record of public complaints.
- Restrictions on Use: STRs cannot host commercial activities or public events.
- Good Neighbor Brochure: Property owners must provide renters with a brochure outlining community expectations and rules.
- Advertising Rules: Listings must include details on parking availability, RV regulations, occupancy limits, and the prohibition of commercial events.
- Verification of Permissibility: STR applications must confirm that no contractual restrictions (like HOA rules) prohibit rental use.
- License Revocation: If an STR receives three or more violations, the license may be revoked, with a one-year delay before reapplying.
At Tuesday night's meeting, Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission could give their approval and send it to the Town Council.