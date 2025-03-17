OCEAN CITY, Md. — Changes to short-term rental regulations in residential areas and mobile homes have sparked debate over the past several months. The Ocean City council imposed new rules to rentals in residential areas and mobile homes, including a moratorium halting new rental licenses in certain zones.
The move has drawn criticism from property owners like Zviad Phagava, who operates BluVista Vacation Rentals and sees the restrictions as an overreach. "Moratorium is a restriction of people's rights and property rights of homeowners," Phagava said.
However, the moratorium rule may see a modification, as city officials consider an adjustment during Monday night's meeting.
Ocean City Manager Terry McGean explained the proposed change. "This new ordinance will allow a license to transfer one time from one property to the next, and those bookings to remain through the end of the calendar year," McGean said.
Under this modification, if a homeowner sells a property with an existing rental license, the new owner would be permitted to continue renting it out for the rest of the year. However, any new bookings would have to comply with updated rental rules, including occupancy limits and a five-night minimum stay.
By year’s end, the transferred license would expire, and new owners would not have the opportunity to reapply, unlike long-time rental property owners who retain that option.
With the second and final reading of the ordinance taking place Monday night, if approved, the modification would become law.