OCEAN CITY, Md. - Starting Wednesday, short-term renters in residential and mobile home areas of Ocean City may be required to stay for a minimum of five days.
The proposed change, which has drawn mixed reactions from residents and property owners, will have its second and final reading before the Ocean City Council on Tuesday. If passed, the regulation would affect over 350 of the nearly 9,000 rental properties in town.
Ocean City Local Peggy Alderson opposes the measure, arguing that rental decisions should be left to the property owners.
“I think it should be up to the owner. They own the property. They should be able to rent it as much time as they want,” Alderson said.
According to the Ocean City Town Council, the proposal aims to prevent neighborhoods from taking on the character of hotel districts.
“There are some places in the country that prohibit rentals shorter than 30 days,” Said Ocean City Manager Terry McGean. “The five-night minimum strikes a good balance, still allowing reasonable rental activity to occur.”
Local realtors have expressed concerns that the new rule could negatively impact property values, prompting some owners to sell their homes. They also argue that property owners rely on short-term rental income to sustain themselves.
Alderson believes the regulation would discourage visitors from coming to Ocean City. “A lot of people can’t afford to take off work for so many days. They’d like to come down here for three days and take a Friday off,” she said.
McGean emphasized that city officials are trying to find a middle ground. “The council is trying to strike that balance—allowing some rental activity while maintaining the character of those neighborhoods,” he said.
The Ocean City Council is expected to make a final decision on Tuesday. If approved, the five-day minimum stay would not be the only new regulation. The council has already passed a measure limiting occupancy to two people per bedroom in rental properties.