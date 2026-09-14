MILTON, Del. - Growth in Milton has town leaders considering a new impact fee that would charge residential developers $13,127 for each unit of new residential construction.
According to the presentation, the fee would be used for the Community Enhancement fund as well as the Emergency Services Fund.
The Community Enhancement fund would include municipal road resurfacing, park maintenance as well as a new municipal building that would include a police station. According to the presentation, in total the Community Enhancement Fund would cost $7,808 per residential unit.
According to the presentation, the Emergency Service Fund includes new police vehicles for the Milton police on a biyearly basis, with the goal of reaching 20 vehicles in 2040. The presentation shows that funds would also be allocated to the fire and emergency medical services in Milton. According to the presentation the Emergency service fund will cost $5,318 per residential unit.
Lex Bayard, who has boated in Milton since he was a child, said he has watched the town grow over the years, including increased traffic near the Broadkill River.
“Over here, you never see cars, you know. Five, ten, 15 today. Zoom zoom zoom, man,”
Bayard also believes the emergency services can take all the assistance offered to them.
“More fire, more ambulances, more EMT. We need all of that.”
Denise Cunningham is concerned about developers facing the additional cost and said she believes it could ultimately be passed along to homebuyers.
“Charging a developer $13,000. He's just going to say, well, that's going to get passed down to the homeowners where the buyers. And we're just going to raise again the price of housing. And we need affordable housing down here.”
The impact fee remains a proposal. Milton Town Council is expected to discuss it Monday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m.