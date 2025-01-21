MILTON, Del. - The town of Milton is considering introducing regulations for short-term rentals, after years of operating without any rules governing the practice. The move has sparked mixed reactions among locals.
Currently, visitors to Milton can rent homes for as long or as short a time as they wish, but concerns have emerged about the potential impact on neighborhoods.
Terry Woodhull, a longtime resident, expressed opposition to new regulations, suggesting that most Airbnb guests are “decent, good, wholesome people,” Woodhull said.
Similarly, Gloria Garcia, another local, argued in an email to the town that this is all unnecesary.
“There is no problem to be fixed currently,” Garcia wrote.
On the other hand, some residents believe that regulation is necessary to maintain the town’s charm. J.R. Foehner supports the idea, noting that unregulated rentals could negatively affect neighborhoods.
Linda Pyatt, another Milton local, voiced concerns that excessive short-term rentals could transform the town into a busy tourist spot like nearby Rehoboth Beach or Ocean City.
No decision was made at Tuesday's meeting, but officials are planning a workshop to discuss the issue further before the next official planning and zoning meeting.