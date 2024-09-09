MILTON, Del. - The Milton Town Council voted Monday to ban any cannabis-related businesses within town limits, a decision that drew both support and opposition from neighbors.
The ordinance, which prohibits the establishment of any marijuana dispensaries or other cannabis-related enterprises, brought out a large number of community members to the meeting. Although the measure passed, not all attendees were in favor of the ban.
Martine Downing expressed her belief that a marijuana shop could operate responsibly as long as regulations were in place.
"I would not object to it as long as good rules apply to it," Downing said. "I wouldn’t have any objection to it as long as it follows a protocol that is not being abused."
Mayor John Collier supported the ordinance, citing the town's small size and the legal limitations on where such businesses could operate. Collier noted that state regulations require cannabis shops to be a certain distance from schools, leaving little viable space in Milton for them to open.
Milton joins neighboring coastal towns Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes, all of which have also banned the recreational sale of marijuana.
Marty Barrett lives in Milton, and agreed with the council’s decision, expressing concerns about the potential risks.
"I'm not sure whether or not it leads to other harder drugs or not," Barrett said. "But if you take out the possibility, it may be something that helps."
The final vote banned the sale of marijuana in another coastal town.