MILTON, Del. - At a Milton Town Council meeting on Feb. 3, officials are discussing and possibly voting on an ordinance to create a no parking zone on both sides of Atlantic Street.
The zone would be from Chestnut Street to the town boundary. The town says Atlantic Street averages 24 feet wide of pavement with little right of way. According to the town, the street receives a moderate volume of daily vehicular traffic.
The town says on-street parking has created a dangerous and unsafe condition for all users of the right of way. The street has also been involved in recent controversy among neighbors regarding the Milton Speeders website. The DeMott's who ran the website, told CoastTV previously that they would park along the street in an attempt to slow down drivers.
George Coverdale, who lives on the street, believes that parking there can be dangerous.
"I don't think you should be allowed because there's not enough room on the street to begin with."
Bella Myers agrees that parking on the street would cause more harm than good.
"You don't want your car sideswiped. Nobody wants anything that feels unsafe, especially at an intersection that's new with the four way stops. And that's a busy intersection coming off the highway. So if it's safer for everybody to just not have parking on that road, then it's safer for everybody."
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Library.