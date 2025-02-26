MILTON, Del. - Drivers and locals in Milton are growing frustrated as the construction of a traffic light at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Route 16 has been delayed for at least six months.
Milton local Linda Figliozzi voiced concerns, saying the delay is a safety issue as more visitors make their way to the coast. "It's not a priority," Figliozzi said. "People's lives should be a priority." She emphasized that the growing town urgently needs the light to manage increasing traffic.
Fellow Milton local Theo Lithemann expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), calling the delay unacceptable. "Safety should be the top priority," Litheman said. "The agency should explain the reason for this hold-up."
Currently, traffic at the intersection is controlled by a stop sign on Mulberry Street, while drivers on Route 16 face no sign or light. Due to the uncertainty of traffic on the road, many drivers have reported staying extra alert when navigating the busy intersection.
As locals await updates from DelDOT, concerns about safety in this rapidly developing community continues to grow.