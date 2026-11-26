MILTON, Del.- A small town, with small roads, and cars driving too fast. In Milton, some neighbors are taking matters into their own hands.
Handmade signs asking drivers to slow down are appearing along Milton's neighborhood roads, asking them to slow down.
Cherie Malgo lives in Milton and appreciates the effort. "I do see them. And some say, please slow down. Children playing. They do make their own because people are excessively speeding even through residential."
Malgo also expressed concern for pedestrian safety. Saying, "I'm worried that maybe a child, especially when they get off the school bus, is going to cross the street in front of someone, the opposite coming the opposite way. And God forbid, because they probably wouldn't make it through. They wouldn't make it."
While the signs are do it yourself, so is the solution, for everyone in the community. Just slow down!