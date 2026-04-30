MILTON, Del.- Milton Main Street announced $10,000 in grant funding for seven local businesses and organizations to improve operations, accessibility and beautification projects in downtown Milton.
The nonprofit organization said the funding was made possible through a donation from The Granary at Draper Farm, a mixed-use development under construction in Milton.
“We were thrilled with the response from the local businesses who presented a host of great project ideas for us to fund,” said Gloria Garcia, president of Milton Main Street. “It was difficult to choose, but we are confident we chose projects that will have real impact and make Milton even more vibrant.”
Grant recipients include:
- Lago Asian Cuisine for equipment and furniture
- Linda Vista Real Estate for landscaping improvements at Linda Vista Plaza
- Milton Arts Guild for a wheelchair ramp and adaptive furnishings at its new ArtSpace education center
- Milton Auto Care for an integrated invoice and customer service system using technician iPads
- Monsterful Interior Shoppe for signage, marketing and beautification projects
- Puttin’ on the Ritz Salon for a new website and social media design
- Zava Café for equipment and furniture
Mariah Underhill, a Milton Main Street board member and vice president of development for The Granary, said community partnerships are important to the town’s continued growth.
“Community involvement, support, and investment are the cornerstone of thriving communities,” Underhill said. “Supporting the Milton Mainstreet Board and these incredible local businesses is the exact kind of partnership that strengthens the fabric of Milton.”
Milton Main Street is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the economic and social vitality of downtown Milton.