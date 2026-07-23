MILTON, Del. - A new way to honor loved ones in Milton is becoming a reality as installation of the Milton Memorial Walkway has begun at Milton Memorial Park.
Milton Town Councilman Scotty L. Edler announced the start of the project in a social media post, a replacement for the town's Memorial Tree Program.
"When I took over as chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee in April 2023, one of our first tasks from Milton Town Council was to create a replacement for our Memorial Tree Program," said Edler. "It will create a great addition to honor our friends and loved ones for decades to come."
Milton Memorial Park has long served as a place to recognize loved ones and community organizations with memorial trees. However, the town said in 2023 that the park was running out of space for the tree plantings.
As alternatives were considered, engraved bricks emerged as one proposed solution that would allow additional memorials without requiring more room for trees.
During earlier discussions about replacing the Memorial Tree Program, community members shared differing opinions about the idea. Some park-goers said engraved bricks could improve the park while honoring loved ones. While others expressed concerns about long-term maintenance, saying the bricks could become dirty from heavy foot traffic, weather and goose droppings.
According to Edler, bricks can be ordered through Milton Town Hall.