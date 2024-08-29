MILTON, Del. - The overpass at the intersection of Route 1 and 16 remains under construction and is making progress.
Construction crews continue to work on the southbound portion of the overpass and according to DelDOT, this project is going to help a great deal with improving traffic flow and eliminating the probability of crashes near the intersection.
"I think, you know, everyone can agree that there was something that needed to be done to address this, this interchange and this is this is what's happening," said Director of Communications for DelDOT, C.R. McLeod.
The project looks to make crossing the intersection much easier as a driver once it is finished.
"I’m hoping that it helps a lot because they put in a temporary traffic light there, and it's kind of slowing it a little down more," says Deborah Bryant-Davis who lives in Milton. "So I'm hoping that once they take out the traffic light and everything goes well at the bridge looks great."
The project is still expected to be done towards the end of 2025, with a price tag of $23 million.