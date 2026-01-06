MILTON, Del.- Parking restrictions will be in effect on Federal Street and Union Street on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 to allow for a paving project, according to the Milton Police Department.
The agency says no parking will be permitted on either street between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both days. Residents and visitors are asked to make substitute parking arrangements during these hours.
The Milton Police Department warns that they will tow cars left in restricted areas at the owner’s expense.
According to the Milton Police Department, these temporary restrictions support ongoing efforts to improve local infrastructure.