MILTON, Del. - The annual Milton Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., starting at Atlantic Street and traveling down Union Street to Federal Street.
Milton Police Department put out the following traffic and parking restrictions:
- No Parking: Parking will be prohibited on Union Street and Federal Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Road Closures: Roads from Union Street and Tobin Drive to Federal Street and Sandhill Road will close at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Detour routes for through traffic will be in place, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and enjoy the festivities. More holiday happenings can be found on the CoastTV holiday guide.