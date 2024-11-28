DELMARVA - Coastal towns are gearing up for a festive holiday season with parades, tree lightings and family-friendly events. From traditional celebrations to unique attractions, there's a special way to celebrate for everyone.
MILTON
The Light Up the Park event at Memorial Park is set for Saturday, Nov. 30. Music will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by lighting at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies can be enjoyed. Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Town of Milton will host a parade at 7 p.m.
Kids will have the chance to meet Santa Claus in downtown Milton on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Holly Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, Santa will be around on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. His house will be set up outside the Milton Historical Society at the corner of Union and Magnolia Streets.
MILFORD
Santa Claus will be visiting Downtown Milford on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. A Christmas Storywalk will follow where kids can walk and read about Christmas around the globe. Later that night, the City of Milford will host its annual tree lighting ceremony from 4:55 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. You can enjoy free snacks, kids activities, music and more during this event.
The 19th Annual Holiday Stroll and Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Milford. Kids activities, Irish dancers, face painting, and alpacas and ponies are just some of the few things to enjoy.
LEWES
The City of Lewes and Lewes Chamber of Commerce is hosting various events to enjoy this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Lewes Historical Society will hold a Holiday House Tours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Also during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a holiday village to browse and shop at. Then, the Old Fashioned Christmas Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes.” The parade is followed by a tree lighting and candlelight caroling in Zwaanendael Park.
REHOBOTH BEACH
The annual tree lighting and sing-along in Rehoboth Beach is set for Friday, Nov. 29. The lighting will kick off at 6 p.m. at the bandstand with the Cape Henlopen Holiday Band. The sing-along with Clear Space Theatre will follow the lighting at 6:30 p.m.
The Hometown Christmas Parade will be on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, all participants and attendees are invited to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Station Museum for Santa’s Christmas Party for refreshments and an opportunity for kids to meet Santa Claus.
Throughout the holiday season, the Schellville Christmas Village can be enjoyed in Rehoboth Beach. Schellville offers many activities and attractions, including train rides, sledding, snowball fights, an ice skating area, and live music.
BETHANY BEACH
There will be several holiday events and activities to enjoy in Bethany Beach this December. The town’s Holiday Happenings kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. with a Gingerman sitting at the Nature Center. Then from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., there will be pony rides on the beach. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., children can visit with Santa and get their faces painted. There will be Trolley, train and tractor rides downtown from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The day closes out at 5 p.m. with a tree lighting.
Along with Holiday Happenings, you can enjoy the Christmas at the Cottages event. This is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 14. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, there will be an Alpaca Christmas Adventure at the Nature Center. Then, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can enjoy Victorian carolers, make gingerbread houses and enjoy tours of the decorated cottage at the Dinker-Irvin Museum.
Throughout the holiday season, there will be Trolley Tours to see decorations around Bethany Beach, as part of the Coastal Christmas Showdown. Tours can be made by reservation and will take place On Saturday, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21.
SOUTH BETHANY
The Town of South Bethany Community Relations Committee will be hosting the Third Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the South Bethany Town Hall Fitness Park on Saturday, Dec. 7. The lighting kicks off at 5 p.m. The night will feature live music and refreshments.
FENWICK ISLAND
The Town of Fenwick Island invites the community to a tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6. The festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Cannon St. Park in the gazebo. The night will feature hot chocolate, cookies and caroling.
GEORGETOWN
The annual Christmas Parade and Caroling on The Circle event is set for Thursday, Dec. 5. Caroling will kick off at 6 p.m., followed by a tree lighting at 6:55 p.m. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, children can get their photos taken with Santa at the Georgetown Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon.
MILLSBORO
The Town of Millsboro will hold a Christmas parade and tree lighting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
LAUREL
The Town of Laurel’s Christmas Parade will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The lineup will begin at 6 p.m. on Evergreen Drive. The theme for this year’s parade is “Home For Christmas.”
OCEAN CITY
The 2024 Christmas Parade will begin on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. The route starts from Old Landing Road north to 120th St. The town says to arrive early to get a viewing spot.
Winterfest of Lights can also be enjoyed in Ocean City until Tuesday, Dec. 31. This year, people can enjoy a walk through a winter wonderland experience. You can view the lights at Northside Park and tickets can be bought online.
BERLIN
The annual tree lighting in Berlin is set for Friday, Nov. 29. The lighting will take part during the Ice Ice Berlin event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Berlin Christmas Parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5 on Main Street at 7 p.m. During December, you can enjoy Merry Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be free carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Kids can also meet Santa Claus at the Kringle Kottage on Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22. On Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., there will be a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at The Inn Berlin.
SALISBURY
The City of Salisbury is welcoming the community to the 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held downtown and it is free and open to the public. A variety of entertainment and seasonal shopping can be enjoyed.