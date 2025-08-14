MILTON, Del. — The Milton Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit and run that happened in a parking lot earlier this week.
According to police, the crash happened on Aug. 12 in the parking lot of the Walgreens in Milton. Officers said the driver involved drove away from the scene after the crash.
Photos related to the case are available on the right side of the police department’s official post. Police are hoping someone recognizes the driver or car involved.
Anyone with information about the driver’s identity is asked to call Corporal Clayton with Milton Police directly at 302-684-8547 ext. 105.