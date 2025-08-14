Hit and run

According to police, the crash happened on Aug. 12 in the parking lot of the Walgreens in Milton. Officers said the driver involved ran away from the scene after the crash. (Milton Police Department)

MILTON, Del. — The Milton Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit and run that happened in a parking lot earlier this week.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity is asked to call Corporal Clayton with Milton Police directly at 302-684-8547 ext. 105.

