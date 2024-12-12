Milton task force to review affordable housing proposals

MILTON, Del. - The town of Milton is looking for new ways to increase affordable housing. The Affordable Housing Task Force will review recommendations at its meeting on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.
During a recent presentation to the task force, representatives from the Milford Housing Development Corporation, an affordable housing provider, expressed interest in helping residents in need by building accessory dwelling units (ADUs) if the town allows MHDC to be involved in the construction. MHDC currently manages all four of Milton’s subsidized housing facilities.
However, MHDC recently withdrew from the Dutchman’s Harvest workforce housing project in Lewes due to rising construction costs and increasing interest rates. At a special council meeting on Dec. 2, MHDC representatives said these financial pressures made it hard to find buyers who met affordability requirements. Despite this, the project could still move forward with a revised plan.
The Milton Affordable Housing Task Force could vote on partnering with a nonprofit housing organization. The task force may also vote to send these plans to the town council for further review.