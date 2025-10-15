Milton Theatre begins construction on new education wing, launches $3 million campaign

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre has begun construction on a new Education Wing, marking a major milestone in the venue’s ongoing mission to expand arts education and creative opportunities for the community.
Located in the space behind the historic theatre, once the site of its tech workshop and, long ago, the kitchen of Roxie’s Restaurant, the area has been cleared to make way for the transformative project, which the theatre says aims to foster artistic growth across generations.
With a capital campaign goal of $3 million, Milton Theatre says the new wing will include state-of-the-art classrooms and rehearsal spaces designed to accommodate the theatre’s rapidly growing educational programs. The theatre hopes this expansion will support aspiring artists, students, and art enthusiasts of all ages, enhancing access to high quality creative instruction in the region.
According to the theatre, program currently has 4,000 students enrolled annually, 1,500 classes offered, and 21 members in its Student Arts Council. Its programs draw more than 10,000 young audience members each year.
Celebrating more than a century of history, the Milton Theatre has long served as a cultural cornerstone of downtown Milton. Since reopening five years ago, the venue has hosted more than 320 events annually and has become a driving force in the region’s arts and entertainment scene.
As it prepares to celebrate its sixth anniversary, the theatre invites the public to be part of its future by supporting the Education Wing campaign, ensuring that the next generation of artists has the space and tools to thrive.