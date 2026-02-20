Milton Theater Quayside

The Milton Theatre has launched a 30-day campaign to raise $150,000 to purchase the Quayside property at a reduced price and preserve it as a community gathering space. (Milton Theatre)

MILTON, Del. — The Milton Theatre is racing against the clock to purchase the Quayside property, launching a 30-day fundraising campaign to secure what leaders call a vital community space.

In a public appeal, the theater said the owner of Quayside has offered to sell the property to the nonprofit at a significantly reduced price of $150,000. The site, originally valued at $400,000, has hosted outdoor concerts and community events and serves as a gathering place along the town’s waterfront.

“Our Town. Our Theatre. Our Quayside. Let’s keep it that way!” the theater said in its announcement, describing the effort as a “now or never” moment.

The theater said it must raise the full amount within one month to complete the purchase. If successful, the acquisition would preserve the space for free community concerts and other public programming in Milton’s Historic District.

Organizers called the offer a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” and urged residents and supporters to contribute to help keep Quayside under local stewardship.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

Recommended for you