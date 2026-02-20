MILTON, Del. — The Milton Theatre is racing against the clock to purchase the Quayside property, launching a 30-day fundraising campaign to secure what leaders call a vital community space.
In a public appeal, the theater said the owner of Quayside has offered to sell the property to the nonprofit at a significantly reduced price of $150,000. The site, originally valued at $400,000, has hosted outdoor concerts and community events and serves as a gathering place along the town’s waterfront.
“Our Town. Our Theatre. Our Quayside. Let’s keep it that way!” the theater said in its announcement, describing the effort as a “now or never” moment.
The theater said it must raise the full amount within one month to complete the purchase. If successful, the acquisition would preserve the space for free community concerts and other public programming in Milton’s Historic District.
Organizers called the offer a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” and urged residents and supporters to contribute to help keep Quayside under local stewardship.