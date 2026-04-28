MILTON, Del.- Construction on the Milton Theatre’s new education wing has reached a visible turning point, as walls for the long-planned addition are now going up behind the historic venue.
The latest progress comes months after theatre leaders, community members and supporters gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony that launched the expansion project. The new structure, rising on a site once used as a tech workshop and previously part of Roxie’s Restaurant, is expected to significantly expand access to arts education in Sussex County.
“This isn't just a building; it’s the future home for our students and the next generation of performers,” the theatre shared in a recent update, thanking donors, supporters and construction crews for helping bring the project to life.
The education wing is part of a $3 million capital campaign and will include modern classrooms and rehearsal spaces designed to support the theatre’s growing programs. Leaders say the addition will serve people of all ages, from young students to adults exploring the arts.
The Milton Theatre, with more than a century of history, has become a key part of the area’s arts scene since its reopening five years ago. It now hosts more than 320 events each year.
As construction continues, theatre leaders are requesting continued community support to help complete the project and bring the education wing to full operation.