UPDATE: Milton Theatre begins construction on new Education Wing, launches $3 million campaign

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Theatre celebrated a major milestone in its ongoing expansion efforts with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new education wing, officially kicking off construction on a project that promises to transform arts education in the region.

Theatre staff, community members, and others gathering for the groundbreaking ceremony. 

The ceremony, attended by theatre staff, community leaders, and supporters, marked the beginning of a new chapter for the historic downtown venue. Located behind the theatre, once the site of its tech workshop and, long ago, the kitchen of Roxie’s Restaurant, the space has now been cleared to make way for the transformative addition.

With a capital campaign goal of $3 million, the Milton Theatre says the new education wing will feature state-of-the-art classrooms and rehearsal spaces designed to accommodate the theatre’s rapidly growing educational programs. The expansion aims to support aspiring artists, students, and art enthusiasts of all ages, fostering creativity and expanding access to high-quality arts education across Sussex County.

Theatre Render

Render of education wing (Historic Preservation Commission)

“Our new education wing is going to be a place where adults, children, the whole community can come,” said Jacey Brittingham, director of operations at the Milton Theatre. “They can learn a little bit more about theater, learn a little bit more about themselves.”

Currently, the theatre’s education program boasts 4,000 students enrolled annually, offering 1,500 classes and supported by a 21-member Student Arts Council. Its programs draw more than 10,000 young audience members each year, highlighting the growing demand for arts education in the area.

“There’s a great need here in Sussex County for more arts education,” Theatre director, Fred Munzert said. “And this is going to add several spaces for us and allow us to really expand the program out greatly.”

Theatre Render side view

View of theatre rendering from parking lot behind the historic theatre.

Celebrating more than a century of history, the Milton Theatre continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone of downtown Milton. Since reopening five years ago, the venue has hosted more than 320 events annually and has become a driving force in the region’s arts and entertainment scene.

As it prepares to celebrate its sixth anniversary, the theatre is inviting the community to be part of its future by supporting the Education Wing campaign, helping ensure that the next generation of artists has the space and tools to thrive.

