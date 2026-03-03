MILTON, Del. - The Milton Town Council approved on Monday night a request from the Milton Theatre to use two parking spaces on Union Street for food trucks every Thursday from May 21 through September 17.
The setup has been approved in previous years, but the theater must seek council approval annually for permitting purposes. The spaces, located in front of the theater's Quayside outdoor concert venue, would be used during the summer outdoor concert series.
Bella Myers with the Milton Theater says the good eats add something special to the event.
"It's something that the town super enjoys, not only having the music, but having that kind of fair here to enjoy while they see the concert. Something that people enjoyed last year that we'd love to give to them again," Myers said.
Myers added that it's important to foster a community atmosphere.
"They're local food trucks that send us applications to set up out here. It's so that the patrons of the theater and the town can enjoy the concert, as well as some food from our local food trucks," Myers said.
Some people CoastTV News spoke with off-camera said they are concerned about limited parking in town.
Others say it’s a terrific idea.
"I don't have a problem with it because I go to Quayside all the time," Heather Dzielinski said. "It's one of our favorite things to do over the summer, and grabbing a bite and having an extra place to do it is not bad."