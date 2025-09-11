MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre is calling on the community to help “Keep the Undead Alive” as it prepares to host its largest Milton Zombie Fest to date.
The annual fall event will feature expanded programming, upgraded facilities and a new venue designed to create an immersive experience for all ages. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Hudson Fields.
New this year is the “Pyrocalypse,” a large-scale fireworks show closing the evening’s festivities. Other highlights this year include live music, fire performers, costume contests and a kid-friendly "KidsFest" area. Organizers of the event say they are expecting thousands to attend.
The KidsFest area, sponsored by the Sussex Family YMCA, will include bounce houses, obstacle courses, glow-in-the-dark tattoos, games and arts and crafts. The Delaware Institute of Cosmetology will return to provide free zombie makeup transformations for attendees.
Costume contests will be held for children, adults and pets. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative and frightening looks.
Local artists and makers will accompany a food truck competition for the title of “Best Zombie Dish.”
To support the event and its growth, the Milton Theatre has introduced a $5 admission fee for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free. Proceeds will benefit the theater’s education wing, which supports arts programs for youth across Sussex County.