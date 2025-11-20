OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man missing in the waters south of the South Point boat ramp was safely rescued on Nov. 19 in the evening. This follows a coordinated search involving multiple agencies, including the Ocean City Fire Department.
Maryland Natural Resources Police launched the search around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an overdue boater. Ocean City Fire Boat 1 responded along with fire companies from Ocean Pines, Berlin and Stockton. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, the National Park Service, the United States Coast Guard, Worcester Emergency Services and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the operation led by Natural Resources Police, said OCFD.
While scanning the area, the crew aboard Fire Boat 1 used its FLIR thermal imaging camera and spotted the man flashing a light approximately 500 yards from their position. Using the OCFD's boat’s navigation and search equipment, they pinpointed his exact location and shared it with Maryland State Police’s Trooper 6 helicopter crew. The helicopter lit up the area from the air, allowing a nearby boat to reach the man and was safely brought back to shore.
“This rescue truly highlights the skill and readiness of our marine response team and the critical capabilities of Fire Boat 1 in challenging conditions,” said Deputy Chief Derrick Simpson. “Our strong partnerships with Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police Aviation, and our neighboring fire companies, and others were essential in bringing this operation to a safe conclusion.”
Maryland Natural Resources Police recommend always sharing a float plan, setting a return time, carrying reliable communication devices, wearing life jackets, monitoring weather conditions and avoiding boating alone.