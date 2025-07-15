MILTON, Del.- A new Verizon cell tower is standing tall in Milton, and while it promises better service, not everyone is happy with where it ended up.
The tower, which stands 140 feet tall, is located near the town’s historic district. Crews are currently installing electrical components, with construction expected to wrap up this fall.
For many residents, the tower is a welcome fix to a persistent problem.
The area has been known as a dead zone for cell service, with frequent dropped calls and failed texts frustrating people for years.
But while some are glad to finally see progress, others are frustrated with the location.
“It should never have gone up. It should have gone away from the town and where the residents live — more of a commercial area or in a field,” said Carla Donofrio. “Not many people are happy, other than the more reliable cell service.”
Verizon says the new tower will enhance coverage across the area and that customers will be notified when improvements take effect.