MILTON, Del. - DelDOT has announced a month-long closure of Round Pole Bridge Road between Hudson Road and Cave Neck Road in Milton.
According to DelDOT, the closure will last from Monday, March 24 through Wednesday, April 30. During that time, crews will be working on construction of a residential subdivision entrance and road improvements.
DelDOT says a detour will direct westbound traffic along Hudson Road to Cave Neck Road, where drivers will turn right and continue to Round Pole Bridge Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Cave Neck Road, turning left onto Hudson Road before continuing to Round Pole Bridge Road.