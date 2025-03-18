Road Work

Crews will be working on construction of a residential subdivision entrance and road improvements. (MGN). 

MILTON, Del. - DelDOT has announced a month-long closure of Round Pole Bridge Road between Hudson Road and Cave Neck Road in Milton.

According to DelDOT, the closure will last from Monday, March 24 through Wednesday, April 30. During that time, crews will be working on construction of a residential subdivision entrance and road improvements.

DelDOT says a detour will direct westbound traffic along Hudson Road to Cave Neck Road, where drivers will turn right and continue to Round Pole Bridge Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Cave Neck Road, turning left onto Hudson Road before continuing to Round Pole Bridge Road.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Amanda Flynn joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2023. She primarily works on the 5 p.m. newscast. Amanda graduated from Penn State University with a degree in digital and print journalism and a minor in digital media trends and analytics. 

Recommended for you